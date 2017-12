Providence Fire Department Acting EMS Chief Captain Zachariah Kenyon and Lisa Tomasso, Community Relations Manager at The Providence Center, joined Dan Yorke to introduce the new “Safety Stations” initiative. The program, which begins January 2nd, will utilize Providence fire stations as a point of entry for substance abuse treatment and other related counseling services.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.