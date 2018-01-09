1/9: Fmr. Miss RI, sociologist reflect on Oprah for president, Miss America Organization controversy on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Brown University Professor of Sociology Hilary Levey Friedman and Allison Rogers, Former Miss Rhode Island 2006 and current Executive Director of the Miss Rhode Island Scholarship Program, joined Dan Yorke to discuss Oprah Winfrey’s provocative speech at the Golden Globes, the Miss American Organization leadership shakeup as a result of innapropriate email behavior, and the potential shifts in cultural norms brought on by the #MeToo movement.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

