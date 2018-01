WPRI.com reporter Dan McGowan joined Dan Yorke to discuss the issues that Rhode Islanders should be paying special interest to as 2018 kicks off. Top issues include school infrastructure improvements, business development tax deals, and the upcoming mayoral race. Don’t forget to follow Dan McGowan’s Scoop on Providence Politics Facebook page ” to get the latest on what’s happening in Providence.

