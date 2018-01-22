1/22: RI Speakers declares the Senate PawSox bill is “dead” in Rhode Island on State of Mind

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello (D- Rhode Island) joined Dan Yorke Monday afternoon to follow up on Governor Raimondo’s State of the State address and to discuss recent meetings concerning the PawSox stadium financing plan that recently passed the Senate.

Speaker Mattiello said that he has no plans to schedule a House vote. He told Dan, “The Senate bill is dead in the State of Rhode Island. 2/3 of Rhode Islanders do not support it and therefore, the House will not support it.”

The Speaker also discussed Principal Violet LeMar’s guilty verdict, Rhodeworks, and the power structure on Capitol Hill.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.