1/23: Governor Raimondo talks tolls to transparency on State of Mind

By Published: Updated:

Governor Gina Raimondo (D- Rhode Island) joined Dan Yorke Tuesday afternoon a week after her State of the State address. Governor Raimondo discussed school infrastructure improvement funding, carrying out her RhodeWorks promise to put tolls up before the end of the year, and the PawSox stadium financing proposals. Dan also engaged Governor Raimondo in a conversation about the perceived lack of transparency from the State Police agency.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

