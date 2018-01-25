1/24: Senate President calls RI Speaker’s PawSox bill comments “insulting to the Senate” on State of Mind

By Published:

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio (D- RI) joined Dan Yorke in studio to follow up on the Governor’s State of the State address and to discuss new year session goals. The Senate President also discussed where the PawSox stadium financing bill stands and his relationship with Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.

Also on the agenda: power dynamics of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS), the likelihood that Rhode Island will see tolls during an election year, and more.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

