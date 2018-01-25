1/25: House Minority Leader says she has conducted a poll on PawSox stadium deal on State of Mind

House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan (R- Rhode Island) joined Dan Yorke on Thursday afternoon to follow up on the

Governor’s State of the State address and to discuss and provide her perspective on the discontent between the Speaker of the House and the Senate President.

The House Minority Leader also reasoned through her hesitance in moving forward with the PawSox stadium financing deal. In doing so, she told Dan that she has conducted her own poll of 500 Rhode Islanders. She said the poll shows 77% of respondents do not support the stadium. Dan Yorke State of Mind has requested the polling data.

