Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere (R- Rhode Island) joined Dan Yorke to provide the final response to Governor Raimondo’s State of the State address as part of the Dan Yorke State of Mind RI leadership week. The Senate Minority Leader discussed the current power dynamics between State House leaders and shared his thoughts about the new legislative session.

