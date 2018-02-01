Executive Suite 2/1/2018: Munroe Dairy; IlluminOss Medical



-Saturdays at 10:30 p.m on myRITV

-Sundays at 6 a.m. on FOX Providence

-Sundays at 8 p.m. on myRITV

Catch myRITV on channel 12-2 over the air, or on:

Verizon 14 (SD) or 514 (HD)

Cox 21 (SD) or 1015 (HD)

Comcast 292 (SD) or 820 (HD, some areas)

Full Channel 91

Charter 113