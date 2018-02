Pilar McCloud, Chairwoman of the Regional NAACP Youth Chapter, and Rev. Dr. Don Anderson, Executive Minister for the RI State Council of Churches, joined Dan Yorke to react to a racist flyer found earlier in the week in Providence that targeted the RI NAACP President and others.

