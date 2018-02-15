2/15: Education advocate discusses security in schools, proposed legislation to prevent student- teacher sexual relations on State of Mind

Erika Sanzi, Good School Hunting blogger and education advocate, joined Dan Yorke to discuss a range of education issues from school security post- Florida High School shooting to Providence’s new student proficiency goals. Erika also highlighted a new piece of legislation that she worked with her Cumberland representatives to craft that would make it illegal for students of any age to engage in sexual activity with teachers.

