2/15: Education advocate discusses security in schools, proposed legislation to prevent student- teacher sexual relations on State of Mind

By Published:

Erika Sanzi, Good School Hunting blogger and education advocate, joined Dan Yorke to discuss a range of education issues from school security post- Florida High School shooting to Providence’s new student proficiency goals. Erika also highlighted a new piece of legislation that she worked with her Cumberland representatives to craft that would make it illegal for students of any age to engage in sexual activity with teachers.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s