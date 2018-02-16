2/16: Black History Month: RI Center for Reconciliation underscores importance of education, dialogue on State of Mind

Elon Cook, Program Director and Curator at the Center for Reconciliation, and Del Glover, Coordinator of the Development Team at the Center for Reconciliation, joined Dan Yorke to discuss the center’s efforts to educate and to create community dialogue concerning the history of slavery and reconciliation.

Upcoming events:

Reconciliation as Expressed in the Arts

Thursday, March 8 at 7 pm

Cathedral of St. John, 271 North Main Street, Providence

An exhibit of representations of reconciliation in the graphic and visual arts with music and dialogue done in partnership with the URI Arts and Culture Program.

Worship Opportunity

Evensong (Evening Prayer Service with music)

February 25 at 4 pm

St. John the Evangelist, 61 Poplar Street, Newport

Commemorating Black History Month and two African American historical figures, Peter Quire, the founder of St. John’s, and Absalom Jones who was an abolitionist and Black Episcopal priest in the early 1800’s.

Interpreting Slavery and Freedom in New England Workshop for Docents

March 26-27.

The Center for Reconciliation will host a two-day conference, “Interpreting Slavery at Historic Sites,” on March 26-27 at the Cathedral of St. John, 271 North Main Street, Providence. Morning sessions will offer workshops on interpreting slavery and race for docents and tour guides. Afternoon breakout sessions will cover a variety of related topics. Contact Elon@cfrii.org for more details.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.