2/21: Fmr. U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha weighs in on gun control, RI official accountability on State of Mind

Fmr. U.S. Attorney and candidate for Attorney General Peter Neronha joined Dan Yorke Wednesday afternoon to discuss local and national reaction in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla. mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 of the Stoneman Douglas High School community.

Neronha also discussed the upcoming race for Attorney General and discussed leading the charge in developing accountability measures for state officials.

