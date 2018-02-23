2/23: Millennial RI weighs in on week’s issues, highlights upcoming events on State of Mind

Aiyah Josiah- Faeduwor, Executive Director of Millennial RI, and Kyla Pecchia, Programming Director for Millennial RI, joined Dan Yorke to share their perspective on the student movement and political reactions that have blossomed in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla. shooting last week. They also share their thoughts on Sen. Kettle’s resignation.

Millennial RI is currently in the midst of a series of events to engage and educate millennial Rhode Islanders. Upcoming events include:

Finding Your Voice w/ Common Cause RI

Thursday, March 8th

Home Ownership Workshop w/ Coastway Community Bank

Thursday, March 22nd

4th Annual #ChooseRI Celebration

Thursday, March 29th

Adulting 101: Doing it Right w/ The Center for Sexual Pleasure and Health

Wednesday, April 11th

Adulting 101: Uncovering the Cover Letter with Brown University’s CareerLAB

Thursday, April 19th

Millennial RI Presents: Paws, Paint, & Vino w/ The Cat Parlour

Thursday, April 26th

