Ralph Tavares, Assistant Dean and Director of Multicultural Student Success at Providence College joined Dan Yorke following Rev. Bernice King’s visit to campus. During a conversation inspired by Black History Month, Dean Tavares addressed some of the challenges some students of color face on college campuses and how administrations go about addressing them.

