Jamestown Police Chief and Treasurer of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association Edward Mello and RI Police Chief Association Executive Director Sid Wordell joined Dan Yorke to discuss their introduction of a “red flag” policy. The policy allows police to take action when they receive information about an individual that may be harmful to themselves or to others.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.