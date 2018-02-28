2/28: Digging into the new PawSox polling numbers on State of Mind

Joe Fleming of Fleming & Associates and Greg Mancini, Executive Director of Build RI, joined Dan Yorke Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest public poll conducted to gauge support for a new PawSox stadium in Pawtucket.

Rep. Carlos Tobon (D- Pawtucket) also joined the show to respond to the latest poll results and to highlight the work the Black and Latino Caucus, which he co-chairs, does during Black History Month and all year long.

