Thomas Mezzanotte, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, and Tavis Piattoly, MS, RD, LDN, Education Program Manager for the Taylor Hooton Foundation joined Dan Yorke Thursday to discuss their joint programming that educates student athletes and their families on how to make healthy choices and to avoid supplements that contain harmful steroids.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.