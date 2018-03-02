3/2: Blackie’s Bulldog Tavern Owners Share Their Recipe for Success on State of Mind

By Published:
Jeanine Iannuci, Co- Owner and General Manager of Blackie’s Bulldog Tavern, and Angie Armenise, Co-Owner and Executive Chef of Blackie’s Bulldog Tavern in Scituate, joined Dan Yorke to discuss how their partnership began, the challenges of growing a local business, and why there’s always a wait.
Chef Armenise also highlighted the Paleo and Gluten- free menus as well as outlined the work it takes to make all menu items from scratch.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

