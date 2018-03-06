3/6: Road to the Ryan Center 2018 on State of Mind

By Published:

Six high school student athletes and our friends from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League join Dan Yorke to discuss their high school basketball experience and their hopes as they finish out the season as Final Four competitors.

Guests include:

Mike Lunney, Assistant Executive Director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League

Christina Kiser, La Salle Academy

Bianca Robbins, Johnston High School

Oluchi Ezemma, Moses Brown School

Bobby Fiorito, Bishop Hendricken High School

Darren Robinson, Mount Pleasant High School

Tyler Kolek, Cumberland High School

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s