3/6: Road to the Ryan Center 2018 on State of Mind

Six high school student athletes and our friends from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League join Dan Yorke to discuss their high school basketball experience and their hopes as they finish out the season as Final Four competitors.
Guests include:
Mike Lunney, Assistant Executive Director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League
Christina Kiser, La Salle Academy
Bianca Robbins, Johnston High School
Oluchi Ezemma, Moses Brown School
Bobby Fiorito, Bishop Hendricken High School
Darren Robinson, Mount Pleasant High School
Tyler Kolek, Cumberland High School
Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.