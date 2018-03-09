3/9: Local newspaper publishers join forces on State of Mind

By Published:

Publisher of Beacon Communications John Howell and Co-Publisher of The Reminder Peter Stevens joined Dan Yorke to discuss Beacon Communications’, which includes the Warwick Beacon, the Cranston Herald, and Johnston Sun Rise, purchase of The Reminder.

The two newspaper veterans discussed the evolution of the newspaper business and candidly underscore the ongoing challenges of navigating an evolving industry.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s