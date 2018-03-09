3/9: Local newspaper publishers join forces on State of Mind

Publisher of Beacon Communications John Howell and Co-Publisher of The Reminder Peter Stevens joined Dan Yorke to discuss Beacon Communications’, which includes the Warwick Beacon, the Cranston Herald, and Johnston Sun Rise, purchase of The Reminder.

The two newspaper veterans discussed the evolution of the newspaper business and candidly underscore the ongoing challenges of navigating an evolving industry.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.