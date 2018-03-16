3/15: RI Foundation invites you to participate in community conversations through TogetherRI program on State of Mind

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC) – President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation Neil Steinberg joined Dan Yorke to highlight the foundation’s latest initiative: TogetherRI. The Rhode Island Foundation is holding a series 20 dinners from March through May to engage Rhode Islanders in facilitated discussion about the status of Rhode Island affairs. The goal is to enable Rhode Islanders to connect face-to-face and to collect data on issues that are most important to residents. The University of Rhode Island is partnering with the foundation to assist with information collection.

All Rhode Islanders are welcome to participate in TogetherRI. View a full list of event dates and times here: Bring Your Ideas to the Table.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.