3/20: Providence #NationalWalkoutDay organizers on daily fear, proposed solutions to school violence on State of Mind

By Published:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC)- Classical High School student Taiwo Demola ’18, MET High School Student Taliq Tillman ’18, and Classical High School student Gabe Mernoff ’18, joined Dan Yorke to discuss their involvement with the Providence Student Union and their work in organizing the city’s March 14th walkout. The students highlight their daily experiences and how they are looking for inter-generational support in addressing violence in schools and mental health resources.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s