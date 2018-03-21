3/20: Providence #NationalWalkoutDay organizers on daily fear, proposed solutions to school violence on State of Mind

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC)- Classical High School student Taiwo Demola ’18, MET High School Student Taliq Tillman ’18, and Classical High School student Gabe Mernoff ’18, joined Dan Yorke to discuss their involvement with the Providence Student Union and their work in organizing the city’s March 14th walkout. The students highlight their daily experiences and how they are looking for inter-generational support in addressing violence in schools and mental health resources.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.