EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC) – Brenda Dann-Messier, Ed.D., the Rhode Island Commissioner of Postsecondary Education joined Dan Yorke to discuss the division’s new initiatives to increase the number of Rhode Islanders with two or four year degrees to 70% by 2025.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.