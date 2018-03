EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC) – Rhode Island Special Olympics “super plungers” Cranston Detective Eric Leclerc and Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson joined Dan Yorke to explain what motivates them to dive into the freezing cold ocean every hour on the hour for 24 hours.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.