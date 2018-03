EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC) – Andy Gresh, host of The Gresh Show on 630 WPRO FM, joined Dan Yorke to discuss March Madness and Coach Dan Hurley’s future at UConn. He also analysis on the timing of Kyrie Irving’s recent procedure. Gresh also shared his thoughts on Patriots roster changes.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.