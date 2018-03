EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC) – Brown University Professor of Sociology and International Public Affairs Michael Kennedy joined Dan Yorke to take a deep dive inside the Trump Presidency. Professor Kennedy and Dan discuss the possible big picture connections behind Trump’s actions from foreign policy to personal attacks over the past month.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.